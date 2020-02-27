Mumbai Accident: 40-year-old woman falls from train near Mumbra, sustains injuries

Thane: A 40-year-old lady nurse fell from a running local train between Mumbra and Kalwa station on Wednesday morning.
Police said the injured woman, Kalavati Yadav, 40, a nurse by profession. She resided with her husband and four children at Thakur pada area in Mumbra.
A Thane Government Railway police official said, “We received a call at 8.15 am on Wednesday. We rushed to spot and found a woman lying near the tracks.
She was rushed to the nearby civil hospital from where she was referred to Sion Hospital in Mumbai. She sustained head, hand and leg injuries and had 30 stitches. She boarded the train at Mumbra to Mulund station.”
Sherbahadur Yadav, her husband, said, “In ladies compartment, some women had a heated argument with a woman. Kalavati was standing on the footboard. In the melee, Kalavati fell from the running train.”
