Mumbai Accident: 40-year-old woman falls from train near Mumbra, sustains injuries

Thane: A 40-year-old lady nurse fell from a running local train between Mumbra and Kalwa station on Wednesday morning.

Police said the injured woman, Kalavati Yadav, 40, a nurse by profession. She resided with her husband and four children at Thakur pada area in Mumbra.

A Thane Government Railway police official said, “We received a call at 8.15 am on Wednesday. We rushed to spot and found a woman lying near the tracks.