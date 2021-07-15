Mumbai: ACB to send digital evidence for forensic analysis to probe corruption allegations against Param Bir Singh

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will be sending the digital evidence which inspector Anup Dange had submitted to the agency along with the complaint for forensic examination. Dange had submitted some video recordings in which demand for money Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore was allegedly made by a person Dange claims to be close to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The agency will also be recording Singh's statement as part of their probe.





Dange, who was attached to Gamdevi police station before he was suspended in July, 2020, had written a letter raising allegations against Singh to Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary, Home, on February 2 this year. Dange, in his letter had alleged that former Singh’s aide had demanded Rs 2 crore for revoking his suspension. Dange had even alleged that Singh had tried to protect some people having links with criminals when he was Director General of the ACB. Singh had categorically denied these allegations.





In March this year, Dange was reinstated in the service by the state government and was posted at the South-Region Police Control Room.





"Statement of the witnesses and those involved in the matter, including Singh will be taken as part of the enquiry in due course of time. Dange had also submitted some digital evidence in the form of video recordings which he claims he had taken. We would be sending those digital evidence for forensic examination. We are specifically looking into the demand for money aspect of the allegations made by Dange. The probe has just started and it will take time to reach any conclusion," said an ACB official, on the condition of anonymity.





"I have submitted all the relevant documents pertaining to the case to the ACB. In February last year, Singh became Mumbai Police Commissioner. Before my suspension, Rs 50 lakh was demanded by a person close to Singh stating that you will not be given a punishment posting. I had ignored this after which I was abruptly transferred. When I was suspended the ground given was the I badmouthed about senior officers on social media. Later, Rs 2 crore was also sought from me for reinstating me in the force", Dange told FPJ.





Singh did not respond to the calls and messages sent to him seeking his response.



The state government has given its nod to the ACB to initiate an open inquiry into allegations of corruption against Singh and an order in this regard was issued on July 12. The ACB had sought permission from the state government to carry out an open inquiry against Singh on allegations levelled by Dange.