Mumbai: ACB arrests two BMC officials for taking bribe of Rs 20,000

Mumbai: Two employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a resident of Dharavi here, claiming he was renovating his house without permission, an official said on Tuesday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday nabbed Subhash Raut (54) and Baswani Naukudkar (52), attached to the civic body's G North ward in Dadar, an official said.

The duo had demanded Rs 25,000 from the complainant, claiming that he had not taken the civic body's permission for carrying out renovations at his house and they would have to take action against him, he said.

While the accused settled for Rs 20,000, the complainant who didn't wish to pay the bribe approached the ACB, the official said.

The duo has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, he added.