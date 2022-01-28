Mumbai: ACB arrests HL-API, mediator in graft case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have booked two persons, including an assistant police inspector (API) from Dongri police station in a bribery case. The accused persons have been identified as API Sanjeev Nimbalkar (50) and Mohammad Ali Vali Mansuri (41), who works as a mediator.

According to the ACB, the complainant's cousin stays at Dongri and he was picked up by officer Nimbalkar for enquiry in connection with an illegal gambling case investigation, after a chit containing gambling numbers were allegedly found from his possession.

"The complainant has alleged that Nimbalkar, through a mediator, had demanded a bribe of Rs 20000 from the complainant, in order to not take any action against his cousin," the ACB claimed.The victim, who did not wish to pay the bribe, then gave a written complaint to the ACB on Thursday.

ACB verified the allegations made by the complainant and it was established that the accused officer had settled the final bribe amount for Rs 18000.On Thursday, a trap was laid in which Mansuri and Nimbalkar were caught red-handed by an ACB team while accepting bribe money.

"While Mansuri has been placed under arrest, officer Nimbalkar is currently COVID positive and hence not been arrested yet," said an ACB official.The accused persons were booked under section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of The Prevention of Corruption Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:57 AM IST