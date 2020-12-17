Mumbai: AC local train run between CSMT and Kalyan receives lukewarm response, only 22 passengers travel on Day 1

Mumbai: Air-Conditioned (AC) local train run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway station received a lukewarm response as only 22 passengers travelled on Day 1. However, the Central Railway did not lose hope as they expect more numbers of people to travel in AC locals.

Central Railway introduced 10 AC local train services between CSMT and Kalyan railway stations on the slow railway line corridor. Train services are operational only for people working in essential services, differently abled and cancer patients, women commuters and lawyers are also allowed to commute in restrictive time.

Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR said the AC local received a lukewarm response on Day 1 as most of the commuters do not know about it and currently only essential staff are only allowed to travel. But in future, they expect good response as it is the first time AC local is being operational between CSMT and Kalyan railway station. “Only 22 passengers travelled in AC local on day-1, but we expect a good response from commuters on the main line in future,” he said.

However the commuters expect Railways to increase the frequency of AC local trains during peak hours. “AC local train is a boon for passengers travelling on the Central Railway. Commuters were waiting for so long to travel by AC local train. Timings of the train should be changed. The train will definitely have more passengers once the train resumes for all passengers,” said Irshad Khan, a commuter.