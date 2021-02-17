Mumbai: About 95% beneficiaries receive COVID vaccine on Wednesday

After recording low turnout of beneficiaries since past few weeks, nearly 95 percent of the expected beneficiaries got inoculated on Friday, including 393 beneficiaries, who got the second dose of the vaccine.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, as many as 8,785 beneficiaries (3,000 healthcare workers or HCWs and 5,775 frontline workers or FLWs) were expected to get inoculated on Wednesday, of which 8,440 beneficiaries turned out (1,767 HCWs and 6633 FLWs).

Total 6,633 FLWs turned up for the jab, surpassing the expected footfall and recording a 115 percent surplus record on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, for the first time ever, more FLWs were vaccinated than HCWs.

Civic officials stated that the increase in turnout because the software has started to perform in an improved manner.

"There is also prevailing fear amongst workers as the cases have started go rise, which is why the turnout has risen," said a senior civic official.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said healthcare workers should visit vaccination centres only after receiving text messages or calls from the local ward office.

According to experts, the first dose of the vaccine helps recognise the virus and ramp up the immune system which helps the body fight against diseases. The second dose is called the booster shot, which helps in further boosting the immune system.

“In the public health set-up, one needs to follow the guidelines and if our national immunisation guidelines say the second dose must be taken on completion of four weeks, we should abide by it,” said an expert.

So far 1,34,025 beneficiaries have received the dose of vaccine in Mumbai.