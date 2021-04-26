Mumbai: About 45K people inoculated at 111 centres in 24 hrs

More than 40,000 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated at 111 Covid vaccine centres across the city on Monday. According to the data, 45,326 were inoculated in the last 24 hours, of which 3,220 were administered with Covaxin.

However, 21 private centres did not conduct the vaccination drive on Monday due to unavailability of jab stock.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has asked all private Covid centres to send proposals if they want to organise vaccination drives for citizens above 18 years of age. Moreover they have asked them to provide all details regarding the cold chain storage and manpower.

“There are 80 lakh citizens between 18 and 44 years of age following which they have appealed to the private medical centers to meet the criteria of adequate cold chain, space and manpower for vaccination and should apply for the registration of vaccination centres,” said a senior health official..

On Sunday, BMC had received 1.58 lakh doses of Covid vaccines which was distributed to the covid vaccine centres following which the drive will be conducted for the next three days. However most of the centres did not had Covaxin following which they were asking the beneficiaries to come other day to take the vaccine shot.

“We have stock of three days and only civic centres will be operational following beneficiaries should visit the centres and take the vaccine shot. Meanwhile, the stock of Covaxin vaccine is very limited due to which it will be given on preference to beneficiaries whose second dose is left,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner.