Mumbai: About 33K people inoculated amid vax shortage

Amid huge shortage of vaccine leading to the closing of 91 vaccine centres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) managed to vaccinate 33,551 beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, of which 420 were administered with Covaxin. The beneficiaries took to social media and expressed their displeasure over the shortage of vaccines.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said Citizens eligible to get vaccinated, are permitted to travel only to the vaccination centre and back during the weekend lockdown, one health/medical grounds.

Beneficiaries took to social media on Friday expressing their displeasure over the shortage. Devika Fernanades, a Twitter user, wrote: “My neighbour had an appointment today for his first dose of vax in H ward of Mumbai. He returned as the vaccine was unavailable. Hope politicians of all hues will not play with people’s lives. Election crowds will spread infection to unbelievable levels. The vax may help us through.”

Rekha Gada, another Mumbai resident, tweeted, “Hospital in Mumbai has run out of vac- cine. Can’t take my aunt tomor- row for her scheduled COVID vaccine, though we registered weeks earlier for this appointment.”

Senior health officials said they were planning to complete the first three phases — vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers, those above 60 years of age, and those above 45 with comorbidities by May., “We have more than 3,000 centres in the state. We have also sent a proposal to the government to add 146 more centres, but so far we have not received any word from them. We will also look at scaling up the number of people getting vaccinated in each centre,” he said.