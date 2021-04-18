Mumbai: About 27K people inoculated at 127 centres in city

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed vaccine centres to remain operational on Sunday every week, the footfall of beneficiaries has dropped

On Sunday, a total of 27,189 beneficiaries were inoculated at the 127 designated Covid vaccination centres (CVC) in Mumbai, of which over 8,460 were beneficiaries above 60 years of age. Besides this, 16,276 beneficiaries who took their vaccine jabs on Sunday were people in the age group of 45 years to 59 years. Total 981 health care workers (HCW) and 1472 Frontline Workers (FLW) too were inoculated on Sunday.

The vaccine shortage led to only 33,551 vaccinations on Friday last week. The number of vaccinations done on April 8 and April 7 was 56,909 and 61,896 respectively. The number further dropped to 27,189 due to the lockdown across the city officials said.

The city has so far completed 19,69,067 vaccination so far.

Of the total 127 CVCs in the city, 37 are run by BMC, 17 are state government run CVCs remaining 73 are private CVCs.

On Saturday only two AEFI (Adverse effect due to immunisation) were reported, the patients were kept under observation for 30 minutes and allowed to go home.