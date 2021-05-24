Mumbai: About 25,000 people inoculated in city in 24 hrs

More than 20,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday across the city. According to the data, 25,211 registered beneficiaries were inoculated at the 311 Covid vaccination centres, of which 9,078 were between the age group of 18 and 44 years. Only three minor side effects were reported.

So far, 29.80 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city since the vaccination drive started in January, of which 2.09 lakh have been administered with Covaxin.

The civic body plans to develop a web portal-based vaccination dashboard on the lines of its Covid-19 management dashboard along with a mobile application which will help citizens get information on vaccination in the city.

However, citizens will not be able to book appointments for vaccination using the dashboard or the mobile application. Registration and booking of appointments for vaccination will continue to be done on the CoWIN app.

“We will have the option of both a web-based dashboard giving vaccination information and a mobile application. However, both of these will only be for information and not booking of appointments or registration. Citizens will have to continue using CoWIN for registration and booking vaccine appointments,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

Moreover people aged above 45-years can walk into centres between 10am to 3pm for the first three days of a week, while on Thursday, Friday and Saturday they have to book a slot on Cowin portal. However those above 60 years of age can also walk in at these centres to receive Covishield vaccine but those seeking the second dose will need to have completed 84 days after the first dose to be eligible.

The special drive will also provide the second dose of Covaxin to all age groups. BMC officials said the number of centres and timing will differ during the three day special drive to vaccinate people in the 45 years+ age group.