Mumbai: Abhyas Galli to get makeover with more facilities for students

Mumbai's Abhyas Galli, which is popular among students thronging the streets for study, is all set to get a makeover.

Lined by tall trees, the quiet lane behind Poddar Hospital in Worli, has bright streetlights and clean benches, where students from nearby households and slum areas come to study, providing the area a quiet environment. Witnessing the popularity of this place amongst the students, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to beautify this area.

According to civic officials, beautification of the lane will be carried out in phases. As part of the plan, benches identical to those of the classroom will be placed in the Galli and the sidewalks will also be improved.

"We are planning towards transforming the Galli into a more study friendly environment," said an official.

"Toilets will be set up over there alongside fountains for drinking water so that, with the ambience, students coming here can feel that they are in a classroom," the official added.

The official said that the Galli is 300 metres long and 12 metre wide. He also said that on each side of the road there is a three metre sidewalk that will be beautified. The officials said that pictures of some eminent personalities like scientists and scholars will be painted along with their quotes in the Galli.

"A part of the plan also includes painting QR codes and Bar codes of e-books on the wall, which the students can scan in their phone and read books online," the official added.

According to sources, the preliminary cost of the beautification program has been planned at Rs 2 crores.