Mumbai: Abandoned baby's mother traced by Malabar Hill police after three days

After three days, Malabar Hill police have traced the mother of a baby girl, who was found dumped in a garbage bin.
According to Mid-Day, the baby was found by a morning walker at Priyadarshini Park on December 18. The Malabar Hill police after going through a number of CCTV footages from the park area, the cops traced her to the nearby hutments. The baby is currently undergoing treatment at Wadia Hospital. The cops have registered an offence under IPC section 317 (abandonment of baby).
An officer told Mid-Day that "We got some clues by checking the CCTV footages, following which we traced the baby's mother. Also, some informers told us that a pregnant woman living in a hut near Priyadarshini Park has not been coming out of her home since the past couple of days. We are keeping an eye on the house."
The baby was found by a local resident who was walking past Simla House building and that is when the walker heard a baby's cry. When he went closer to the sound, he spotted the child in the garbage. After which he immediately informed the police and covered the child with clothes.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)