Mumbai: Abandoned baby's mother traced by Malabar Hill police after three days

After three days, Malabar Hill police have traced the mother of a baby girl, who was found dumped in a garbage bin.

According to Mid-Day, the baby was found by a morning walker at Priyadarshini Park on December 18. The Malabar Hill police after going through a number of CCTV footages from the park area, the cops traced her to the nearby hutments. The baby is currently undergoing treatment at Wadia Hospital. The cops have registered an offence under IPC section 317 (abandonment of baby).