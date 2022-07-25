e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Aarey Road to be temporarily closed for 24 hours; police issues traffic alert

Vehicular movement has been restricted for one day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
Deputy Commissioner office of traffic police of Mumbai issued a traffic alert announcing the temporary closure of Aarey road for 24 hours as different road works are being carried out by the MMRC and MCGM.

Vehicular movement has been restricted for one day, from today morning till the evening, owing to some development work, said Somnath Garge, DCP of Zone 12.

"Vehicles can take some alternative routes," he added.

The stated decision has been made for the safety of the general public as well as drivers passing through the Aarey settlement in the Dindoshi Traffic Division.

It is been suggested that people travel to Powai and Marol Naka in Andheri using the JVLR route. Aarey Road may, however, be used by residents of Aarey Colony.

"MMRC and MCGM are carrying out various work in the area of Aarey Colony on 25-07- 2022, the traffic on the roads from Aarey Colony to Marol Naka and to Philterpada under Dindoshi Traffic Division needs to be diverted at 00.01 to 24.00 hours".

"It is necessary to issue an order regarding traffic management", said police in a press note.

Traffic on the highways in the Dindoshi Traffic Division needs to be diverted on Monday from 00.01 hours to 24.00 hours since the MMRC and MCGM were performing many construction projects in Aarey Colony.

