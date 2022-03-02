Mumbai: AAP calls out BMC's 'greed for corruption' for terming fixed deposits in the civic body accounts as its own

The Aam Aadmi Party today, called out the BMC's greed for corruption, for terming the fixed deposits in the BMC accounts as their own.

"This money belongs to the people of Mumbai, and the BMC is merely the custodian of it. With each passing year, as Mumbaikars' have continued to struggle due to the BMC's inability to adequately provide and maintain essential civic infrastructure in the city, the BMC's reserve fund budget has only grown exorbitantly, citing lapsed funds due to underutilization," the party said.

"The BMC's fixed deposits have touched ₹93,000 crores, growing at a steep rate of 18% as compared to the previous year. This is attributable solely to the BMC administration's ineptitude, and their inability to use half of the funds earmarked for capital-intensive development, budget after budget. This is even more shocking, given the sorry state in which Mumbai's civic infrastructure remains, while the BMC is solely focussed on optimising corruption through kickbacks from contractors and builders," it added.

The party also said that the INR 93,000 crores are enough to solve Mumbai's healthcare, education, sewage, open spaces, and water supply, and drastically improve the livability of Mumbai

"The BMC's reserve fund belongs to Mumbaikars, and should be spent on Mumbaikars. Year on year, the BMC is unable to utilise the money from its capital expenditure outlays, and these outlays get lapsed. All they want to do is make money on big-ticket projects with the contractor-builder lobby, and thus, they ignore the long term infrastructural necessities of the city, crucial for increasing Mumbaikars' standards of living, and for us to be at par with the developed metropolises from across the world." said Preeti Sharma Menon, National Executive Member and Mumbai Prabhari.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:47 PM IST