Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray calls for a re-examination of 'not wetlands' and step up efforts for wetland conservation

Environment and Climate Change Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday asked the district administration to re-examine "not wetlands"’ identified earlier. He also directed that the conservation of wetlands should be included in the ‘My Earth Campaign’’ and workshop should be held at the department level for the concerned staff.

He gave these directives at the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority meeting held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Aaditya, who is the chairman of the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority, said that the state government has taken up the protection of mangroves forest across the state. He argued that the wetlands in the state need to be preserved and conserved on the lines of mangroves conservation. This needs to be taken up as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

Aaditya suggested that all the sites which have been verified as 'Not Wetland' should be re-verified.