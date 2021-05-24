Mumbai: Aaditya reviews ongoing MMRDA projects in the city

Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister, on Monday, chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing projects in the eastern and western express highways, Worli-Sewri connector, Nariman Point-Cuffe Parade connector and the Kalyan ring road. These projects are being developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Monday’s meeting took place days after Aaditya had supervised the development of monsoon holding tanks at key junctions which are planned to avoid water logging during the monsoon.

“Western Express Highway (WEH) & Eastern Express Highway are being taken up by MMRDA for access control, pedestrian pathways and cycle tracks. Each month as we review the surface upgrade of WEH, these newer aspects will help us to better the travel experience of WEH, reducing traffic and improving aesthetic design,” said Aaditya after the meeting which was attended by the urban development minister Eknath Shinde and the officers.

Aaditya said the Worli- Sewri connector will be a crucial East- West connector for traffic dispersal, also connecting Coastal Road to Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. Multiple agencies being involved, our monthly review helps us further the coordination amongst agencies and meet timelines.

“The Nariman Point- Cuffe Parade connector is something I have been pushing keenly to help traffic disbursal in Mumbai’s premier business/ banking district. The design is being made with a design that allows fishermen to take their boats below the connector to dock safely,” said Aaditya.

Further, Aaditya said he and Shinde also reviewed the progress of the Kalyan Ring Road that will be a major traffic redressal solution for the city of Kalyan and its neighbourhood.

Aaditya’s meeting coincided with BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar targeting him over his lack of presence in the Mumbai Suburban District. In a release, Bhatkhalkar said “Show the missing Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray and get free vaccination for citizens from the age group of 18-44 years.”