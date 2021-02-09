Mumbai: A year into COVID-19 pandemic, over 60,000 BMC school students remain without access to online education

Over 60,000 students across Mumbai still do not have access to online education after 10 months of lockdown, according to the information given by the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A senior official of the civic education department said, "Out of the 60,000 students, almost 50 students are unable to access online classes because they do not have smartphones. Also, around 20,000 students cannot afford internet connection despite having access to smartphones."