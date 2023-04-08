Mumbai: A sign of charity, Zakaat has many ways of reaching people

Image by john peter from Pixabay

Mumbai: Every day at around 3am, a few people sit near JJ Hospital CT Scan gate and distribute ‘sehri’, a small breakfast Muslims have before dawn, in preparation for the day-long roza (fast) without water and food. The act of charity is inspired by Zakaat that is done either by giving money, food, medicines or help to those in need.

A person distributing ‘sehri’ said on condition of anonymity, “It is something that we do out of faith. We request you not to mention our name; only mention the place so people can get the help they need. Our idea is to help people who do not have money, tea, bread, butter or jam so that they do not have to go around looking.”

Zakaat is a charity set aside from a person’s annual income. Maulana Fayyaz Baqir said, “Wherever Allah has given money, he has said that other people also have the right to it. So one has to set it aside for those in need. It differs in percentage, but popularly it should be 2.5% from the savings.”

A number of people do Zakaat during Ramzan, the month of repentance. “Allah has said that Zakaat should be done only when possible. In present day valuation, anyone who has more than Rs50,000 can do it,” said Mufi Manzoor Hassan.

To improve lives of Muslims

To ensure that money is utilised in a better way, a number of efforts are made to have it all at one place. A few years ago, an effort was made for collection so that the lives of Muslims can be improved.

“We have a crowdfunding through which Zakaat money is collected and spent on needy. In the last many years, we have done work amounting to Rs15 crore in the field of education, medicine, livelihood relief,” said Aamir Edresy, president of Association of Muslim Professionals that runs an online Zakaat collection site.

“Giving medicines to the needy is the biggest thing we work upon. It is expensive to get medicines so we collect funds,” said Yaqoob Surti of Khidmat Trust, popular as Yaqoobbhai, which helps in distributing medicines through Zakaat.

“Ramzan, like Diwali, is accounting time for Muslims. We check our accounts and see how much savings have been there in the last one year so that we can set aside some amount for charity,” said Yaqoobbhai.