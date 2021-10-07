Mumbai: A new med Oxygen plant for railway hospital

The new oxygen plant of Jagjivan Ram Hospital is all set to start functioning by the end of the month. The hospital, which falls under Western Railway (WR), serves as a special Covid-19 treatment facility for railway employees as well as common patients referred by the BMC.

"The process of installation of an oxygen plant of 1,000 litres per minute (500×2) is in full swing, which will be operational by the end of October," said Alok Kansal, general manager of the WR on Wednesday.

The plants are being built at the cost of around Rs 2 crore and are expected to provide oxygen to 200 patients every day. The facility also has a dedicated Covid testing laboratory on the premises.

The medical oxygen plants will be used to provide oxygen to patients admitted to the hospital. If there is a shortage of medical oxygen in the city, the railway authorities will provide oxygen to other hospitals as well.

In preparation of a third wave, the WR management has installed seven oxygen plants in all its divisions, including one each at Mumbai Central, Dahod, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Vadodara and Ratlam.

"Out of these seven, four have already started producing oxygen at Ratlam (500 litres per minute), Vadodara (250 litres per minute) Bhavnagar (500 litres per minute) and Rajkot (500 litres per minute). The installation of the remaining three plants at Mumbai Central (500×2 litres per minute), Ahmedabad (750 litres per minute) and Dahod (180 litres per minute) is to be completed in this month only," said a WR officer.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:01 AM IST