Mumbai: A-Grade for only 18% municipal gardens

In a first, NGO Project Mumbai, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) and Ministry of Mumbai’s Magic, a collective of Mumbaikars and environmental organisations (including Project Mumbai) conducted a survey, evaluation and gradation of the city's civic garden. Of the 500 gardens surveyed only 18 per cent of the municipal parks are in 'A' grade (in exceptionally good condition)

The survey is the result of the 'Harita: The Green Footprint Fellowship' which trained and worked with 84 young citizens/students of Mumbai to mobilise public action and work towards better green/open spaces in Mumbai.

Through the course of the 3-month long fellowship, these volunteers from varied backgrounds including architecture, urban planning, design, social work and environment engineering, came forward to become urban sustainability champions and their work will contribute towards building a greener and habitable city.

An extensive training programme was held across several days and the fellows were taught to create a technical database and the process of collecting and mapping data.

Alongside this, the fellowship has produced a detailed record and digitised map of each garden with existing amenities and infrastructure present for the first time.

The survey according to Project Mumbai will act as a database for future upgradation and development of these green /open spaces for BMC as well as information for the public at ward level.

Head of Projects of Project Mumbai Rupali Vaidya said, "It is the citizens' youth engagement in the fellowship for Gardens of Mumbai. Harita Research outcome also focuses on facilitating the civic governance for future planning and upgradation policy for city green spaces."

CEO and founder of Project Mumbai Shishir Joshi said, "Project Mumbai's effort through Harita was not just to map and document the city's green pockets especially on the lines of bringing citizen-friendly, but also get the next generation involved in the exercise so we build a sense of ownership and legacy among them towards Mumbai."

Each of these 500 parks was evaluated and graded by the young volunteers as part of this fellowship. Each of these gardens have been given unique codes with grades, this inventory facilitates the garden department with a neat database on condition mapping of gardens annually and a suggested checklist for garden audit to give scope for up-gradation.

The parks were graded in three categories -- 'A' for gardens that are exceptionally good condition, 'B' for those which are in good condition and finally 'C' grade for gardens and parks that need improvement. The report findings can be further referred by the BMC to ensure the continued upkeep and improvement of Mumbai’s gardens.

The views of the citizens were also taken into consideration by conducting a citizen response survey. The response and recommendations given by the citizens include that there should be facilities for persons with disabilities in the park, there should be public toilets in the park or in the vicinity of the park, and drinking water facilities.

A senior BMC official said, "The report submitted by Project Mumbai is important for the development of parks and gardens and will be beneficial for further maintenance and management planning."

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:23 AM IST