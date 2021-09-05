Mumbai: A day after release from jail, history-sheeter held for killing mother-in-law

A day after being released from jail, a 42-year-old man allegedly killed his mother-in-law when she refused to share her daughter’s whereabouts. Hours after the incident, the Vile Parle police arrested Iqbal Abbas Shaikh from Pune, a history-sheeter with over 28 cases registered against him, with conviction in eight cases.

Shaikh was released from the jail on Wednesday after spending over three years at Yerawada jail in Pune. From there he went directly to his mother-in-law’s house in Vile Parle to meet his wife and two children. His wife Leena had informed him that she had married another man while he was in prison.

According to the police, even after learning about his wife remarrying, Shaikh wanted to live with her. By the time he returned, Leena had left with her children and her mother Shamal Shigam, 61, refused to share their whereabouts with Shaikh. This led to an argument and, in a fit of rage, Shaikh hit her with a slab on her head and assaulted her with a knife. She died on the spot, the police said.

The police picked up Shaikh’s former aides for questioning, who revealed that he was hiding in Pune. He was arrested from the Bhosari area, said police inspector Rajendra Kane. The Vile Parle police have registered an offence of murder and a probe is underway.

After the alleged murder, Shaikh allegedly also threatened the owner and manager of Satkar Hotel nearby and extorted Rs 3,000 and two liquor bottles from him, the police said. A separate offence of extortion has been registered against him.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:15 AM IST