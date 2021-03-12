Mumbai: A day after recording low footfall, more than 44k beneficiaries vaccinated on Friday

A total of 44,624 beneficiaries received the dose of vaccine on Friday, this comes a day after the footfall of beneficiaries witnessed a sudden drop on Thursday.

Of the total beneficiaries vaccinated, 28,664 were senior citizens and 4,587 beneficiaries were citizens between having comorbidities between the age of 45-59.

On Friday, a total of 77 vaccination centres were active, these included 46 private hospitals and dispensaries, seven state government run hospitals and 24 civic run hospitals. Earlier this week, the BMC wrote to the central government, seeking permission to activate 50 more private hospitals for vaccination drive.

"By adding more centres we will be able to vaccinate more people in lesser time. The footfall has already increased rapidly in the past one week," said Suresh Kakani - additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in BMC.

"We are yet to receive the confirmation from the central government, as soon as we get the confirmation we will start all the facilities in a phased manner," said Mangala Gomare - BMC executive health officer.

Alongside this, total 6,084 Health Care Workers (HCWs) received their dose on Friday along with 4,929 Frontline Workers (FLWs). Total 2,614 HCWs received the first dose while 3,470 HCWs received the second dose. On the other hand - total 2,590 FLWs received their first dose, while 2,339 FLWs received the second dose.