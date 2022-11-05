e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: A 24-year old man bludgeoned to death with a cement block, one arrested

Mumbai: A 24-year old man bludgeoned to death with a cement block, one arrested

The incident took place on the eighth floor of a building at Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli on Thursday morning.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man was allegedly attacked and bludgeoned to death with a cement block during a scuffle in Worli area of the city.

The incident took place on the eighth floor of a building at Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli on Thursday morning, a police official told news agency PTI on Saturday.

The victim Deepak Shashlal Yadav was involved in a scuffle with the 18-year-old accused, over some minor issue.

The accused hit him with a wooden plank and then proceeded to attack him with a cement block, killing him on the spot.

As per agency report, a case of murder under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, who has been arrested.

Read Also
Mumbai: Abducted designer rescued from Gujarat; four arrested
article-image

RECENT STORIES

BJP to launch Jagar Mumbaicha from Thackeray’s home turf, to hold maiden rally at Bandra on Sunday

BJP to launch Jagar Mumbaicha from Thackeray’s home turf, to hold maiden rally at Bandra on Sunday

Mumbai: A 24-year old man bludgeoned to death with a cement block, one arrested

Mumbai: A 24-year old man bludgeoned to death with a cement block, one arrested

Mumbai updates: Taxiunion welcomes rear seatbelt rule as cops clarify that drivers will not be fined...

Mumbai updates: Taxiunion welcomes rear seatbelt rule as cops clarify that drivers will not be fined...

Mumbai: Shortage of seat belts in market, extend deadline till Dec 31, requests taxi union

Mumbai: Shortage of seat belts in market, extend deadline till Dec 31, requests taxi union

Navi Mumbai: PMC inducts 32 employees of Gram Panchayat

Navi Mumbai: PMC inducts 32 employees of Gram Panchayat