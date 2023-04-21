Mumbai: 993 new Covid cases, 5 deaths reported in state | Representative Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 993 new Covid cases along with five deaths today. Active case tally now stands at 5,970.

1147 patients were discharged during this period. Case fatality rate stands at 1.81%. Out of all the tests conducted, 9.39% samples returned positive.

Since the start of Jan 2023, 80 deaths have been reported in the state. 72% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 81% of the deceased had comorbidities, 11% did not have any comorbidity. The dominant variant in the state is Omicron XBB.1.16.

At 1466, Mumbai has maximum active cases.