Mumbai: 96% rise in number of Covid cases in last 10 days, average of 12 cases per day

In the past 10 days, Mumbai has witnessed a 96% surge in active Covid cases. As per BMC data, the city had 47 active cases until March 1, which shot up to 92 by March 10. Also, worrying is the fact that 121 cases were registered in the first 10 days of March; which comes to an average of 12 cases per day. Whereas, the average figure stood at five cases per day between February 19 and 28.

Experts say the virus has become endemic now

Explaining that the surge is the result of fluctuating temperatures, health experts have underscored that there's nothing to be concerned about as the viral disease has now become endemic. Dr. Pradip Awate, former State Surveillance Officer for epidemic diseases, said there is no need to panic as cases have surged due to changes in temperatures. Citizens need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, given the poor air quality across India, especially in Mumbai. “Covid has now become endemic. There is a major difference in maximum and minimum temperatures now. This (fluctuation) is the perfect ground for the growth of viruses like the common flu, swine flu and even Covid. So the cases are increasing,” he said.

Echoing a similar view, a senior doctor from a civic-run hospital said, “There is a need to remain vigilant and focus on the strategy of test, track, treat, vaccinate. Moreover, there has been a marginal rise in test positivity rate,” he said.

Union Health Secretary urges states to issue precautionary measures

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to States and Union Territories, asking them to tread on a cautionary note given the gradual increase in the Covid positivity rate in some states owing to the uptick in cases of seasonal influenza subtype H3N2. Urging to promptly address the issue, the letter read, “All States and Union territories should follow operational guidelines for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory infection. States should take stock of hospital preparedness such as the availability of drugs, medical oxygen and vaccination coverage against Covid and influenza.”