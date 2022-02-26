Mumbai: 95-year-old beats COVID-19 and then has his heart valve replaced with unique med tech

After beating Covid-19 and its related malaises, 95-year-old city resident Allwyn Almeida underwent a unique heart valve treatment, becoming the face of resilience and hope in the current pandemic situation. Almeida underwent TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) procedure at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. TAVR is a safer and minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery for the treatment of heart valve narrowing (aortic stenosis). Doctors said the procedure was quite complex due to highly calcified and tortuous (with bends) abdominal aorta and severely calcified aortic valve.

According to the hospital, Almeida was admitted on January 23 and was operated the next day. Dr Maulik Parekh, the head of structural heart interventions at the department of cardiology, said that Almeida had poor heart pumping capacity, irregular heartbeats and had just recovered from Covid, still facing severe breathlessness due to which he couldn’t lie down on his back.

Dr Parekh said, “It takes a lot of planning to perform such a surgery and conducting nine such procedures within 30 days was a milestone because most were complicated cases. In particular, Almeida, because of his age and condition.”

Dr Parekh further explained the complications faced while operating elderly patients as they have to maintain and closely monitor all parameters that need to be closely observed – especially liver, kidney. In this particular case, even the leg vessels and abdominal vessels from where surgeons take the valve to the heart were also very classified as tortuous so they’re difficult to negotiate.

Dr Parekh said, “Normally, if we have to replace a heart valve, we have to conduct open heart surgery where opening the entire chest is the main thing. In this new procedure, we can do it from the groin artery under local anaesthesia. The patient is not sedated and it takes one to one-and-a-half hour.”

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 08:59 AM IST