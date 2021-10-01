Mumbai: 9-yr-old rescued from domestic work, bizman held in Vakola

The Vakola police have rescued a minor girl who was allegedly brought from Bihar for domestic work. A businessman has been arrested and the minor was rescued on Wednesday night, after a video of the nine-year-old girl doing house work went viral on social media.

According to police sources, a 29-year-old businessman, Irfan Haider, and his mother had allegedly brought the girl from Muzaffarpur around two months ago. The police received a video, in which the girl was seen cleaning the house in Santacruz (E), following which the Nirbhaya squad from Vakola police reached the spot.

Haider was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. Meanwhile, the accused said that the girl’s mother had willingly sent her to work as the minor’s alcoholic father would beat her up. The girl was rescued on Wednesday night and sent to St. Catherine Children's home, where police will record her statement to ascertain if she was assaulted.

Police have also sent a team to the girl's hometown to trace her parents and record their statements, as well to reunite the girl with her kin.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:17 AM IST