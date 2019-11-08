Mumbai: 9-year-old girl escapes with injuries after a car crushes her against wall

In a shocking incident, on Tuesday a nine-year-old girl was injured in an accident as a car crushed her against a wall inside a Navi Mumbai housing society.

According to Hindustan Times, the 9-year-old was identified as Sakshi Singh and the accused has been identified as Naresh Mhatre (44). Naresh works as a teacher and lives in Sai Nagar housing society in sector-4, Kalamboli. The incident took place around 3.30pm, Singh was walking out of the society’s main gate when Mhatre was entering through the same gate in his car. As space was small enough for only a car to pass, Singh moved towards the side. The driver, however, lost control of the car, veering sideways and crushing Singh.

Satish Gaikwad, senior inspector, Kalamboli police station told the leading that, "The driver said he accidentally hit the accelerator, instead of the brakes, when he saw the girl. We approached the girl’s father in the hospital and requested him to register a complaint, but he was not willing to do so.” The police have registered a case and booked Mhatre for rash driving and causing injuries.