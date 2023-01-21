Mumbai: 9-month-old infant dies of suspected measles in city | CDC

Mumbai: One more suspected measles death has been recorded within a week in Mumbai. A nine-month-old infant from Antop Hill succumbed on Jan 19 at a civic hospital.

The child had a fever, cough and cold. However, two days after admission, he developed a rash all over the body with increased respiratory activity.

“He was shifted to ICU and was put on a ventilator in view of respiratory failure. His condition continued to deteriorate and could not be revived despite resuscitative measures,” said an official, attributing the death to acute respiratory distress with pneumonia and measles. The death review committee will scrutinise the report and later confirm whether it was a measles-related death.

