e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 9-month-old infant dies of suspected measles

Mumbai: 9-month-old infant dies of suspected measles

The child had a fever, cough and cold. However, two days after admission, he developed a rash all over the body with increased respiratory activity.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 9-month-old infant dies of suspected measles in city | CDC
Follow us on

Mumbai: One more suspected measles death has been recorded within a week in Mumbai. A nine-month-old infant from Antop Hill succumbed on Jan 19 at a civic hospital.

The child had a fever, cough and cold. However, two days after admission, he developed a rash all over the body with increased respiratory activity.

“He was shifted to ICU and was put on a ventilator in view of respiratory failure. His condition continued to deteriorate and could not be revived despite resuscitative measures,” said an official, attributing the death to acute respiratory distress with pneumonia and measles. The death review committee will scrutinise the report and later confirm whether it was a measles-related death. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Eight-month-old girl dies of suspected measles
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Attention Mumbaikars! Mega Block on Harbour and Trans-Harbour Line on January 22

Attention Mumbaikars! Mega Block on Harbour and Trans-Harbour Line on January 22

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislature to unveil portrait of Thackeray on his 97th birth anniversary

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislature to unveil portrait of Thackeray on his 97th birth anniversary

Mumbai: 9-month-old infant dies of suspected measles

Mumbai: 9-month-old infant dies of suspected measles

Service charge row: Restaurant & Hotel Association head says its not illegal; claims grave injustice...

Service charge row: Restaurant & Hotel Association head says its not illegal; claims grave injustice...

Mumbai: Teenage girl kidnapped from Vikhroli, sold for marriage purpose for ₹ 1 lakh in...

Mumbai: Teenage girl kidnapped from Vikhroli, sold for marriage purpose for ₹ 1 lakh in...