Mumbai: 8th Edition Of Max Cancer Congress Sparks Vital Discussions On Oncology At Its First-Ever Event In City

Max Cancer Congress 2024: Key discussions on advancing cancer care held for the first time in Mumbai | X

Mumbai: Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital hosted the 8th edition of Max Cancer Congress, which is the annual flagship event of Max Healthcare and one of the largest oncology conferences in India. Marking its first appearance in Mumbai, the congress attracted over 1,400 oncologists and over 50 international experts. This three-day event offered a unique platform for detailed clinical discussions, knowledge exchange, and innovation in cancer care.

The event also introduced Max Healthcare Award for Excellence in Oncology Research by Max Healthcare Foundation to promote and encourage ground breaking research in the field of oncology in India. The award was conferred on Dr Kumar Prabhash, professor and head of Medical Oncology at Tata Memorial Centre for his groundbreaking research on low-dose immunotherapy for head and neck cancers. This has revolutionised the cost structure of immunotherapy protocols, making them far more affordable for patients, especially in developing countries.

At Max Cancer Congress 2024, Dr. @lingarajnayak

Prof. of Medical Oncology @TataMemorial

presented an overview of the use of NexCAR19™ in the real-world, along with the factors that seem to influence efficacy. Our thanks to TMH & early adopters for constantly evolving paradigms! pic.twitter.com/0dKnf1KCZv — ImmunoACT (@ActImmuno) September 25, 2024

Dr. Harit Chaturvedi, chairperson, Max Institute of Cancer Care, said, “The increasing incidence rates have intensified the need for accessible, advanced treatments. This conference serves as a platform to address these issues through technical discussions and knowledge sharing. The insights gained here will be instrumental in shaping the future of cancer care in India.”

The conference witnessed a series of high-impact lectures and orientations, throwing light on the latest breakthroughs in oncology. Leading national and international faculty members, shared evidence-based, best clinical practices through interactive symposia, debates, and case-based panel discussions.

Mr. Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director of Max Healthcare, said, “This event was a congregation of brilliants minds, determined to beat cancer. Such exchange of knowledge and experience often leads to scientific advancements, hugely benefitting the individuals living with this dreaded disease. We are also hopeful that the Max Healthcare Award for Excellence in Oncology encourages clinicians and bioengineering experts to engage in original research work and represent Indian healthcare across all internationally renowned platforms.”

Dr. Hemant B. Tongaonkar, organising chairperson of Max Cancer Congress 2024, said, “Over 200 sessions, spanned across three days, we held multidisciplinary discussions, focused on best treatment practices and interdisciplinary collaborations. Our core objective is to pave the way for the next generation of cancer treatments to reduce the physiological and economic burden of cancer in the coming years.”