Mumbai: 86% backfilling work on Metro 3 ramp in Aarey completed

In a new development on Metro Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ), also known as aqua line, 86% of the backfilling work on the ramp at Sariput Nagar in Aarey has been completed.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said that the ramp is the last leg that connects the underground part to the elevated one. After the civil work is completed on the ramp, backfilling work is on in full swing.

The current government, led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, had announced in September 2019 that Metro Line 3 will be connected with the elevated Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg). Following which, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had told the Bombay high court that the ramp will be used to connect the elevated Metro Line 6, which passes from Jogeshwari link road (JVLR).

In the past, activists had objected to the ramp work at Aarey. Questions were raised as to why the ramp work is still on even though the Metro depot has been shifted. However, it was clarified that the ramp will be used to connect with the elevated Metro line. As per the earlier plan, the ramp at Sariput Nagar was supposed to be used to bring the Metro 3 rakes to the Aarey Metro depot.

However, no work has begun to connect the Metro Line 3 with the proposed elevated Metro Line 6 as uncertainty on the issue prevails. Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena said, “The current government had taken a decision to integrate the underground Metro 3 with the elevated line at JVLR in September, last year. Now, nine months have passed since the announcement was made, but no work has begun in that direction. This is a cause of concern.”