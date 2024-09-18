 Mumbai: 85-Year-Old Malabar Hill Resident Accused Of Molesting 20-Year-Old Domestic Helper; Complaint Filed
The incident came to light after the young woman, who started working for the family on September 9, filed a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station. The police registered a case based on her statement but have not yet made any arrests. However, a notice has been issued to the accused as per legal procedure.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Representational Image Of A Cop | File Pic

Mumbai: An 85-year-old man from Malabar Hill, has been accused of molesting a 20-year-old domestic help working at his residence.

Complaint Filed

According to the police, the victim had previously worked in Santacruz for three years but decided to find employment closer to her home. A relative introduced her to the accused's 45-year-old daughter, and she began working for the family.

About The Incident

In her complaint, the victim said, "The old man was sitting at the dining table. I went to the kitchen to get a cloth to clean something. Then he came, touched me inappropriately, and grabbed me from behind." She further alleged that the accused followed her to the hall, grabbed her again, and kissed her.

The victim told the police that after the incident, she informed the accused's wife, who at the time was in the bathroom. The wife reportedly scolded her husband and apologised to the maid, the victim added.

Following the complaint, the police have started an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, another incident occurred on Wednesday in the Mira Road area of Thane district, North Mumbai. A 58-year-old sanitation worker, Rajendra Tusabar, allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl while she was returning home from tuition. According to sources, the accused entered the lift and committed the act, then threatened to harm her if she spoke out. The girl reported the incident to her parents, who immediately filed a complaint at the nearest police station, sources added. The police registered a case and arrested Rajendra Tusabar.

