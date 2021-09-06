Mumbai: 82-yr-old gagged, robbed of Rs 3.75 lakh in Malad

Mumbai: An 82-year-old Malad resident was tied and gagged by a gang of robbers on September 3 evening, when the octogenarian was alone in the house. Three men barged into the house, tied the senior citizen and then decamped with cash and valuables worth ₹3.75 lakh. While an offence has been registered at Malad police station, the officials have drawn the sketches of the accused and the search for them is underway.



According to a senior police official, the incident occurred on September 3, around 4.15pm, when the 82-year-old was alone in the house. The octogenarian stays with her son and his family, who had gone out for the evening, said police. Around 4.15pm, three men rang the doorbell of the 5th floor flat in a Jakaria Road-based highrise.



The police said, when she opened the door, the accused struck an idle conversation to gain her confidence and then barged inside. "While they did not torture her, they tied her hands with a tape and made her sit down in a chair; they gagged her with a cloth and decamped with ₹1.75 lakh in cash and gold jewellery valued at ₹2 lakh," said Dhananjay Ligade, senior inspector of Malad police station.



After the son returned with his family, he immediately approached the Malad Police to lodge a complaint. The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for house break-in and robbery. An official said that while no CCTV cameras were functional at the spot, they have drawn the sketches of the accused according to the victim's description. Investigation is underway and search for the accused men is on.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:01 PM IST