Mumbai: 82-year-old man dies by suicide by jumping into nullah in Andheri

Mumbai: An octogenarian allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a nullah near Citi Mall in Andheri (W). The body was found afloat on Thursday afternoon. Amboli Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are probing the case further.

According to police, the 82-year-old man, identified as Meghraj Keshwani, a resident of Silver Arch building in Lokhandwala in Andheri (W) had gone missing from his house since Wednesday morning. When Keshwani failed to return till Wednesday night, his family approached police and lodged a missing person's complaint with Amboli Police.

A police team scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the area and traced him walking towards the nullah in Shastri Nagar, however, he could not be traced further. During the probe, a body was found afloat the nullah on Thursday afternoon, at around 3.30 pm, after which it was fished out. The body was rushed to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. Police contacted Keshwani's family for identification and they identified him as their kin.

While police have not recovered any suicide note from the spot, they are investigating the matter. A police inspector said that Keshwani's daughter has not raised any suspicion or reported any complaint or foul play. While his body has been sent for an autopsy, prima facie a case of ADR has been recorded at Amboli Police.