Mumbai: 81,570 Ganesh Idols Immersed In City On 5th Day Of Grand Festival

This year on the fifth day of the Ganesh festival there were 81,570 Ganpati idols immersed in Mumbai. Compared to last year, 2,026 more idols were immersed this year. Last year, 79,404 Ganesh and Gauri idols were immersed.

According to BMC, on the fifth day 1,432 public Ganesh idols, 72,367 domestic Ganpati idols and 7,771 Gauri idols were immersed.

In total, 81570 idols were immersed. Out these, 598 public, 29,792 domestic and 2329 Gauri were immersed in artificial lakes, bringing the total to 32,719 idols.

Fortunately, no untoward incident reported during immersion.

This year,as per Hindu calander seventh day Ganesh idols immersion has also come on fifth day. Therefore, more idols were immersed in fifth day. According to BMC, several idols immersion was going on late night.

According to an official, the BMC has doubled the number of artificial ponds in Mumbai. This year, there will be 300 artificial ponds for the Ganesh immersion. Apart from this, the citizens can conduct immersion at 69 natural immersion spots. Garbage vans, medical teams and lifeguards will also be deployed at immersion points.

Last five years figures of Ganesh idols immersion on fifth day of Ganesh festival.

2023 – 81,570

2022 – 79,404

2021 – 66,333

2020 – 57,175

2019 – 76,819

