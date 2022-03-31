Mumbai: 81-year-old woman becomes India's oldest living kidney donor

56-year-old Rajen Shashikant Shah was recommended a kidney transplant by doctors and his mother offered to donate one of her kidneys to him. Doctors were also sceptical about her and she is 81 years old. But being a mother she was firm on her offer to donate the Kidney to her son.

So doctors conducted some tests and donated one of her kidneys to her son, reported midday. According to doctors at the Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, she became the oldest living kidney donor in India, states report.

The transplant was done at the end of 2021 and currently health of mother and son is fine. IT professional Rajen was suffering from chronic kidney disease and had to undergo dialysis four times a week since June 2020. He also had a medical history of type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, so doctor recommended a kidney transplant.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:20 PM IST