Mumbai: 80-year-old forgets bag with ₹1.5lakh cash in auto, recovers

Bangur Nagar Police helped an 80-year-old woman recover her bag with ₹1.55 lakh cash that she had forgotten in an autorickshaw on Saturday evening. The octogenarian was travelling from Goregaon to Malad on Link Road, when the incident occurred, after which police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage and identified the driver. Police managed to recover the lost bag within 12 hours, which helped the senior citizen heave a sigh of relief.

On Saturday evening, an 80-year-old woman, a resident of Goregaon (W), had hired an auto to travel from Motilal Nagar to Mindspace area in Malad and was carrying a cloth bag with ₹1.55 lakh in cash. In a rush to get down from the auto, the woman, Shantidevi Mishra, forgot the bag. An hour or so later when she realised when the bag was missing, Mishra immediately rushed to the police station at 9 pm and lodged a missing complaint of her bag with cash.

Police teams were formed, which scrutinized the CCTV camera footage, but the registration number of the vehicle was not clearly visible. "One feature of the auto however, caught police's eye, which was an advertisement with a popular actor on the auto. With this information at hand, we activated our network and checked all the autorickshaw in Behrambaug, Kajupada, Oshiwara and Jogeshwari (W) but all in vain," said a police official.

A few hours later, police received information that an auto matching the description was owned by a driver at Ambujwadi in Malvani area with the registration number MH-02-EW-6174, following which a team was sent there to trace him and the bag with ₹1.55 lakh cash was recovered from him. Police then returned the bag to its rightful owner, Mishra, with full recovery within 12 hours.