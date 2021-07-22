Mumbai: 8-yr-old girl killed in road accident at Andheri, senior citizen arrested

A minor girl was run over by a car driver on Tuesday afternoon, in which the girl sustained serious injuries and succumbed to them. The victim was crossing the road with her mother in the Andheri (W) area, when the accused, who was driving the car in a rash manner, list control of the vehicle and run over the victim. He has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

According to Amboli police sources, the incident occurred near Infiniti Mall in Andheri (W) on Tuesday, when the minor, eight-year-old Sushmita Pawar, was crossing the road at around 2.30pm. A car, MH-02-BM-9042, driven by a senior citizen, Rishikesh Sinha, 63, came in speed and knocked Sushmita over. The minor girl had sustained serious injuries on her head and upper body, following which she was rushed to a civic-run Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead during treatment.