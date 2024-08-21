 Mumbai: 8-year-old Girl Molested In Nagpada By Earrings Seller, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 8-year-old Girl Molested In Nagpada By Earrings Seller, Arrested

Mumbai: 8-year-old Girl Molested In Nagpada By Earrings Seller, Arrested

In another case of sexual abuse of a minor, a 8-year-old girl was molested by a earring seller in Nagpada, Mumbai. The police have arrested the accused.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

One more shocking incident of sexual abuse of a minor has come to light in Mumbai where an 8-year-old girl was molested by an earring seller in the Nagpada area. The accused touched the girl inappropriately on the pretext of showing the jewellery.

The Nagpada police have arrested one Zubair Shah and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Sunil Kumar? Know About Actor Who Played Sarkata In Stree 2
Who Is Sunil Kumar? Know About Actor Who Played Sarkata In Stree 2
'Central Banks Should Focus On Inflation, Not Share Markets': Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
'Central Banks Should Focus On Inflation, Not Share Markets': Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
Bharat Band August 2024: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More
Bharat Band August 2024: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More
This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'
This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'

The incident comes at the time when Maharashtra witnessed a sexual assault incident of two four-year-old girls in a Badlapur school. The citizens of Badlapur had called for a citywide bandh on Tuesday and the protests also turned violent. The government formed an SIT to investigate the case and promised swift and strict actions.

Read Also
Badlapur Sexual Assault: FIR Registered Against 300 Protestors, 40 Arrested
article-image

Meanwhile, the politicians are reacting on the rising incidents of sexual abuse in the state. NCP (SP) leader, MP Supriya Sule said that, "Crime has increased in Maharashtra and this is not something I am saying but the government data mentions."

Supriya Sule along with NCP (SP) leaders is stating a protest in Pune on Wednesday against the rising sexual abuse cases in Maharashtra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against...

Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against...

Mumbai: 8-year-old Girl Molested In Nagpada By Earrings Seller, Arrested

Mumbai: 8-year-old Girl Molested In Nagpada By Earrings Seller, Arrested

Badlapur Sexual Assault: FIR Registered Against 300 Protestors, 40 Arrested

Badlapur Sexual Assault: FIR Registered Against 300 Protestors, 40 Arrested

Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light Rains Today; Mercury To Dip In Coming Days

Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light Rains Today; Mercury To Dip In Coming Days

Stitching Dreams Into Reality: Underprivileged Women Celebrate Graduation With Fashion Show By...

Stitching Dreams Into Reality: Underprivileged Women Celebrate Graduation With Fashion Show By...