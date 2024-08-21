Mumbai: 8-year-old Girl Molested In Nagpada By Earrings Seller, Arrested

One more shocking incident of sexual abuse of a minor has come to light in Mumbai where an 8-year-old girl was molested by an earring seller in the Nagpada area. The accused touched the girl inappropriately on the pretext of showing the jewellery.
The Nagpada police have arrested one Zubair Shah and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered.
The incident comes at the time when Maharashtra witnessed a sexual assault incident of two four-year-old girls in a Badlapur school. The citizens of Badlapur had called for a citywide bandh on Tuesday and the protests also turned violent. The government formed an SIT to investigate the case and promised swift and strict actions.
Meanwhile, the politicians are reacting on the rising incidents of sexual abuse in the state. NCP (SP) leader, MP Supriya Sule said that, "Crime has increased in Maharashtra and this is not something I am saying but the government data mentions."
Supriya Sule along with NCP (SP) leaders is stating a protest in Pune on Wednesday against the rising sexual abuse cases in Maharashtra.