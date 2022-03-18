e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Mumbai: 8-year-old boy playing Holi on road dies after being hit by car in Bandra

They alleged Rajput was under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident and driving without a valid licence.
PTI
Representational Image |

Representational Image |

Advertisement

A rashly driven private taxi knocked down an eight-year-old boy playing Holi on the road, killing him on the spot, and later hit and injured three people who were on a morning walk in suburban Bandra on Friday, a police official said.

The accident took place in the Ram Mandir locality of Bandra (East) when the cab driver lost control over the vehicle, he said.

According to the Nirmal Nagar police official, the deceased boy, identified as Gaffar Chowdhary, was playing Holi with a water gun on the road when the cab driver, Sunil Kumar Rajput, fatally knocked him down.

He then hit three people who were out on a morning walk, leading to fractures on their hands, the official said.

Local residents apprehended the cab driver and handed him over to the police.

They alleged Rajput was under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident and driving without a valid licence.

He was arrested and his car seized, the official added.

ALSO READ

On Holi, no COVID-19 vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai today On Holi, no COVID-19 vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai today

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 04:51 PM IST