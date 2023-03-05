Mumbai: 8 people injured after wall collapses in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Eight people were injured after a wall collapsed in the Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar.
According to Mumbai Firebrigade, a part of a wall of Ground plus one, under-construction structure collapsed at 5.30 pm on Saturday evening. The Incident happened R.B.Kada Marg, near Hanuman mandir, Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar West.
All the injured were admitted to Nulife hospital at Ghatkopar.
The injured were identified as 1) Baban Bhor/69/M, 2) Nirmala Bhor/55/F, 3) Surekha bhor/38/F, 4) Rinku Kanojiya/29/F, 5) Rehmat Ali/24/M, 6) Babalu Chavan/28/M, 7) Dharmendra Chavan/18/M, 8) Bajrangi Yadav/45/M
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)