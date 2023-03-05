e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 8 people injured after wall collapses in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: 8 people injured after wall collapses in Ghatkopar

All the injured were admitted to Nulife hospital at Ghatkopar.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 8 people injured after wall collapses in Ghatkopar | representative pic

Mumbai: Eight people were injured after a wall collapsed in the Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar. 

According to Mumbai Firebrigade, a part of a wall of Ground plus one, under-construction structure collapsed at 5.30 pm on Saturday evening. The Incident happened R.B.Kada Marg, near Hanuman mandir, Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar West. 

All the injured were admitted to Nulife hospital at Ghatkopar.

The injured were identified as 1) Baban Bhor/69/M, 2) Nirmala Bhor/55/F, 3) Surekha bhor/38/F, 4) Rinku Kanojiya/29/F, 5) Rehmat Ali/24/M, 6) Babalu Chavan/28/M, 7) Dharmendra Chavan/18/M, 8) Bajrangi Yadav/45/M

Read Also
Watch: Massive fire breaks out near Manyavar store at SV Road in Santacruz, doused
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Assuming being made fun of, man stabs 1 to death in Punjabi Camp Colony area

Mumbai: Assuming being made fun of, man stabs 1 to death in Punjabi Camp Colony area

Chor jibe: If found guilty, Sanjay Raut case will go to Rajya Sabha

Chor jibe: If found guilty, Sanjay Raut case will go to Rajya Sabha

BJP-Sena's Ashirvaad Yatra from March 5 to woo BMC voters

BJP-Sena's Ashirvaad Yatra from March 5 to woo BMC voters

Air India to refund for tickets cancelled without intimation to Mumbai resident

Air India to refund for tickets cancelled without intimation to Mumbai resident

Mumbai: 8 people injured after wall collapses in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: 8 people injured after wall collapses in Ghatkopar