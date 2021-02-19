Mumbai: 7,920 beneficiaries inoculated in 24 hours

Day after more than 100 per cent of beneficiaries turnout at the vaccine centres, the numbers of beneficiaries drop to 77 per cent on Friday. According to the vaccine data, 7,920 of the targeted 10,300 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours at the 29 vaccine centres in Mumbai.

However, more frontline workers are coming forward for the vaccination drive compared to healthcare workers. Moreover, the numbers of the second dose also increased to 789 from 954 just a day before. Moreover, the technical glitches in the Co-Win app persist.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said the numbers will increase for the second dose in future and more number of healthcare workers will come forward. “There are days when the numbers come down, moreover today was the public holiday due to which numbers might have decreased,” he said.

Officials said the drop in the number of healthcare workers is due to misconceptions, hesitancy related to vaccines. “There is still doubt among health workers related to side effects and efficacy of the vaccine due to which there has been a low turnout of healthcare workers at the vaccine booths. After taking the first dose, some have hesitated to take the second dose. So some are thinking that they can be taken any time after 28 days,” he said.