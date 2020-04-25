Mumbai: 78,000 unsold ready-to-move-in homes in top 7 cities

Mumbai: Homebuyers seeking de-risked ready-to-move-in properties can leverage the COVID-19 period to their advantage. A research by property brokerage firm ANAROCK has revealed that out of the total unsold stock of over 6.44 lakh units in the top 7 cities (as on March 2020 end) nearly 12% or about 78,000 homes are ready-to-move-in. The total stock of unsold ready-to-move-in homes is worth about Rs 65,950 crore.

Of the total unsold ready stock, in highly COVID-19-impacted Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune together have around 35,200 units, which are collectively worth Rs 37,550 crore. This accounts for 57% of the total value of ready unsold homes across all top 7 cities.

Although construction activity is completely halted all across, first-time home buyers are at an unprecedented advantage to negotiate good deals on ready-to-move-in options and simultaneously benefit from all-time-low interest rates of 7.15% to 7.8%.