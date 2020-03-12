Mumbai: 78% bikers don helmets for long hauls but ditch them otherwise

Mumbai: A recent survey published by the insurance company ICICI Lombard reveals that 78 per cent of bikers in Mumbai consistently use helmets to be safe, while the rest use the excuse that it is a ‘burden’ to wear helmets for short rides. The survey also states that over 55 per cent pillion riders do not wear helmets as it is not compulsory for them and over 19 per cent think female pillion riders should wear a helmet as their grip is not ‘as strong as that of their male counterparts’.
Further, the survey showed that 78 per cent of Mumbaikars chose to wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler, over 68 per cent often opted not to do so for short distances and 60 per cent entirely gave it a miss, certain that there would be no policing on the road. Moreover, 40 per cent of the sample set did not wear a helmet in the morning driven by the fear of looking dishevelled as they reached work, 54 per cent when not riding on the highway and half of them not wear one when riding on a traffic-free road, the survey showed.
According to the new Motor Vehicle Act, it is now compulsory for children to wear helmets, but in Mumbai, 55 per cent of pillion riders do not wear a helmet, since it is not the law. Many myths related to helmet usage emerged from the survey — only one per cent thinks there is no need to wear a helmet if the pillion rider is an adult, two per cent think pillion helmets are only made for kids, as they are more likely to fall, 19% think helmets are more useful for female pillion riders as their grip is not as strong as that of men and 31% think there is no need for a pillion rider to wear a helmet when the biker is riding at a steady pace.
