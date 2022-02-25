Mumbai: 77.17 lakh traffic violators issued notices to appear before Lok Adalat

Mumbai: The Highway Traffic Police have issued notices to the owners of 77.17 lakh vehicles that have defaulted on paying their e-challan dues for traffic violations, asking them to be present before the Lok Adalat on March 12.

According to a senior official, of the 77,17,879 vehicles that were served pre-litigation notices, fines valued at Rs 23.48 crore have been paid while the rest will have to be paid by March 12 or be present before the Lok Adalat. Those who do not appear before the Lok Adalat, will be facing prosecution before a regular court.

The Highway traffic police began the exercise of bringing motorists to the Lok Adalat in September last year and another was carried out in December 2021, wherein an amount of Rs 51.01 crore was recovered. Since the beginning of echallan system, the highway traffic police have executed 5.24 crores of e-challans of which 2.05 crore fines collectively amounted to Rs 682 crore were paid.

Meanwhile, 3.18 crore of e-challans were executed but remained unpaid with the total unpaid amount totalling to Rs 1,332 crore. Till December 12 last year, the amount of unpaid e-challans was Rs 1,175 crore and after the revision of fines, the number of executed unpaid fines has risen to Rs 157 crore till date.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:26 PM IST