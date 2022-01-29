Mumbai: 76-yr-old dies after dumper hits her while crossing road at Prabhadevi

In a road accident, a 76-year-old woman was killed at Prabhadevi when a speeding dumper hit her on Friday morning. While the accused dumper driver attempted to flee from the spot, he was nabbed by the traffic constable who was passing by and witnessed the accident. The driver was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act. The septuagenarian, a local resident, was declared dead before admission, said police.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Veer Savarkar Road at Prabhadevi Junction, at around 11.30 pm, when the septuagenarian, identified as Sharda Devi Mansingh Thakur was crossing the road. Suddenly, a speeding dumper hit Thakur and fled from the spot without providing any medical assistance. The traffic policeman on duty witnessed the incident and followed the dumper. After a brief chase between traffic police constable Satish Bhagat and the accused driver, the former was able to nab the driver, identified as Vijendra Pal.

Meanwhile, the officials of Dadar Police rushed Thakur to the civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment, but she was declared dead before admission. Subsequently, Pal was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving (section 279), causing death due to negligence (section 304A) along with sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police said, Pal, a resident of Antop Hill, works as a dumper driver and was seemingly driving at high speed when the vehicle hit the senior citizen.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:20 PM IST