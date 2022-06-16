e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: 75-year-old rapes woman in Juhu; threatens to get her killed by 'D-gang' if she lodges police complaint

The accused allegedly threatened to kill the woman in Dawood Ibrahim's name if she complained to the police.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A case has been filed by the Mumbai Police against a 75-year-old businessman in connection with a rape case of a 35-year-old woman in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

"A 75-year-old businessman raped a 35-year-old writer in a five-star hotel located in the Juhu area of Mumbai. On the basis of the woman's complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC and got involved in further investigation," he said.

According to the information received from the police, the accused threatened the rape victim in the name of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and said that if she complains to the police, he will kill her.

The victim woman lodged a complaint against the businessman at Amboli police station in Mumbai.

Another shocking development is that the woman has alleged that she had received a call from the "D" gang threatening her to not register a complaint against the businessman.

The accused businessman had taken a loan of Rs 2 crore from that woman victim and did not return it. Also, when the victim woman tried to raise her voice against the atrocities being committed against her, the accused businessman and the people associated with Dawood Ibrahim directly threatened that if she says anything to anyone about this, they will get her killed.

The investigation of this case is currently transferred from Amboli Police to MIDC Police. MIDC Police is probing the claims of the woman.

Read Also
Raigad police arrest man, recover five stolen motorbikes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: 75-year-old rapes woman in Juhu; threatens to get her killed by 'D-gang' if she lodges police complaint

RECENT STORIES

'Delhi Police tore my clothes': Tamil Nadu Congress MP Jothimani

'Delhi Police tore my clothes': Tamil Nadu Congress MP Jothimani

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Thane reports jump of over 800 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Thane reports jump of over 800 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Violent protests over Agnipath scheme continue in Bihar

Violent protests over Agnipath scheme continue in Bihar

India logs 12,213 new COVID-19 cases in a day

India logs 12,213 new COVID-19 cases in a day

Saudi Arabia cracks down on homosexuality, bans 'immoral' rainbow toys

Saudi Arabia cracks down on homosexuality, bans 'immoral' rainbow toys