Mumbai: 73 Assistant sub-inspectors promoted to grade PSIs

73 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) of Central region promoted to the rank of Grade police sub-inspectors (PSI) on Monday, the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey felicitated them at a ceremony, these promotions are a part of state government's time bound promotion program.

Pandey when he was holding the additional charge of the state's Director General of Police (DGP) followed up with the state government and cancelled the rank of Police Naik to clear the way of police constable to become Grade PSI.



Last month, the Maharashtra government has given nod to the rank of Grade PSI, those with 30 years of service and three years as an ASI and those who are taking a salary of PSI becomes eligible for Grade PSI promotion. Last week 43 ASIs from South region were given similar promotions.

During the ceremony, the CP gave these cops a target of helping at least one person every day during their service and to ensure that their remaining service is untainted. They have also been asked to study cybercrime prevention and detection tactics and to remain in good health.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:40 PM IST