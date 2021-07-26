Mumbai: 72-yr-old man dies in road mishap, truck driver held

A truck driver has been arrested for rash and negligent driving, due to which a 72-year-old man was killed in Kasarvadawli, Thane, at 11.30am on Sunday. The victim was driving pillion along with his son. The accused has been identified as Avinash Kadam (29).

The incident took place near Nagla Bunder at Ghodbunder Road. The victim, Tukaram Sumbe was heading towards Borivli.

“Sumbe’s son Mangesh was riding the bike when the speeding truck hit them from behind. Both of them suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital. However, Sumbe succumbed to his injuries, while Mangesh is still undergoing treatment,” said a police official.

The police have registered a case under Sections 304 (A), 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. A police constable, Rajaram Patil, is the complainant in the case.

“We have arrested the truck driver. Further investigations are on in the case,” said Ravindra Ranbhise, police sub-inspector.