Mumbai: 72-yr-old man booked for assaulting cats with nailed stick | Representative Image/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The VP Road police have booked a senior citizen for assaulting stray cats with a stickembedded with sharp nails. The complaint of animal cruelty was lodged by Just Smile Charitable Trust.

The NGO’s founder Sneha Visaria alleged that Chandrakant Ketkar, a 72-year-old resident of Girgaon, uses the stick on cats whenever he sees them around his house.

Visaria said the NGO team caught Ketkar red-handed twice and issued a warning but to no avail. A police officer said Ketkar is a retired engineer and can be seen hitting cats in a CCTV footage that they have collected. He said they are probing further and will soon issue a notice under section 41(A) of CrPC against Ketkar.

Visaria said she lodged a complaint on February 2 but it took the police two months to register the FIR.